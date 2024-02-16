TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 112,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

