TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $16.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIXT. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

TIXT stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $830.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 229,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $26,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

