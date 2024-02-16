TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.57.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

