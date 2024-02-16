Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard W. Fisher Sells 2,100 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

