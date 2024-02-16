Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

