TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137.68 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $285.69 million and $137.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00077105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001340 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,578,401 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,981,497 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

