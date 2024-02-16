Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,340 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,160. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

