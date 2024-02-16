Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.53. 829,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,016. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

