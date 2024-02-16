TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$183.00 to C$209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$181.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
In other TFI International news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In other news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
