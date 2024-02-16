The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 562,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 31,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

