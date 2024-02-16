The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.19% of Chemours worth $49,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 333,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

