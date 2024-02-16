The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 23,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

