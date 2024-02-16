The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GGT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

