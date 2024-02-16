The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 21st

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The GDL Fund by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in The GDL Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

