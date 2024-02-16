The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.58.

TEX opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

