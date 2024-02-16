The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $38.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

