The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of HIG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

