The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last three months.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
