The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 935,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 47,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

