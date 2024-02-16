The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Director Sells $132,706.42 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New York Times Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NYT opened at $44.48 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Report on New York Times

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.