The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.16. 3,282,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

