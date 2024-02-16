The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $334,700.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.