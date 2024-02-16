Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$214.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$159.25 and a 12 month high of C$214.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.47. The stock has a market cap of C$96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,289 over the last three months. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

