Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $193,700.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,952,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,898,039.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,545.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,778 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $426,402.78.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,650 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $224,971.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $133,560.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.58 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

