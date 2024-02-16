Toast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 32,290 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the average volume of 15,211 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of TOST stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. 14,757,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

