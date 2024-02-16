Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,539.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,078.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,418.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

