Tom Walker Buys 11,000 Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) insider Tom Walker acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,483.20).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JSGI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 312 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,616. The stock has a market cap of £169.54 million, a PE ratio of 3,898.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a 52 week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.76.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

