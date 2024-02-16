Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.76

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 70617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRML shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

