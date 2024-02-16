Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 401 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,869,000 after buying an additional 2,169,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

