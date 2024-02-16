Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 401 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,869,000 after buying an additional 2,169,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
