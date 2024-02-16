Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Shares of TTD traded up $13.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,849,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,185. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

