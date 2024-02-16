Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,755,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,515,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

