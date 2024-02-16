Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

COOK opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

