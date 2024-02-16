Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COOK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Traeger Stock Up 2.1 %
COOK opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.