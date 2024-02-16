Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,967,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

