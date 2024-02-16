Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,828,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 847,685 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

