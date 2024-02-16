Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 398,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,618. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock worth $465,698 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 205.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

