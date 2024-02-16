Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,604,000 after purchasing an additional 294,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 135,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

