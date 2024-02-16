TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TriNet Group Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of TNET traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $130.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $105,758,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

