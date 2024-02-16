Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $2,600,687. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

