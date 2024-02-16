Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TROX
Tronox Stock Up 4.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 371.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.