Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Tronox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TROX opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 371.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.