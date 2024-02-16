Truist Financial Boosts DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target to $17.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

