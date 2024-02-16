Truist Financial Boosts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $157.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.