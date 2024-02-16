Truist Financial Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

CRK opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 103,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

