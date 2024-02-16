TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.