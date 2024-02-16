TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.66.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.