Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 6,048,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,269,871 shares.The stock last traded at $58.87 and had previously closed at $61.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

