Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TWLO traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $59.57. 3,756,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,131. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twilio by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,315,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Twilio by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

