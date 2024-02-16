U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

