UBS Group Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

