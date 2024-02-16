UBS Group Upgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,923,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

