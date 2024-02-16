United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.