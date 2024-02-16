United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday.

UTHR opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

