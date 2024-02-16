United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $213.00.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

UTHR stock opened at $214.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.17.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

